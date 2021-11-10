Carr, who coaches his community club Castleford Panthers’ under-18s side, celebrates his 19th birthday on Thursday (November 11).

A student at Leeds Beckett University, he said: “I’m eager to continue my career development and everything tells me South Leeds Stadium is exactly the best place to do that.”

He added: “Head coach Alan Kilshaw is very firm on having a young team made up mainly of local lads and that’s the way forward for me.

New signing Liam Carr with Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

“I’m hungry to play against men, rather than at youth level and I’m looking forward to gaining experience in Betfred League One

“This is the next stage of my career, and I’m aiming to be as good a player as I can be.”

Kilshaw said Carr is highly rated as his age group.

“Liam comes with some great raps,” Kilshaw stated. “He’s another young lad wanting to make his mark at senior level.

“He has got a great attitude and physically has all the attributes to perform in the back-row.

“It’s now the job of myself and the coaching staff to develop Liam’s game to the next level.”

The Parksiders, who have begun pre-season training, are expected to confirm at least three more additions to their squad for next year.