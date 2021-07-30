Whiteley, who made three Betfred Super League appearances for Rhinos, has been named in the Parksiders’ initial 21-man squad, along with fellow pack recruit Joe Summers following his loan move from Featherstone Rovers.

Winger Aaron Jones-Bishop is available for selection after recovering from Covid and back Kiedan Hartley could return following a series of injuries, but scrum-half Dom Brambani, captain Duane Straugheir and forward Joe McLean are self-isolating.

Hunslet are also without second-row Brad Hey, who injured an ankle in last Sunday’s draw with Keighley Cougars and recent signing Reece Chapman-Smith is unavailable.

Harvey Whiteley in action for Leeds. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Winger Niall Walker has suffered a season-ending hamstring problem and full-back Jimmy Watson (Achilles) remains on the long-term casualty list.

New coach Alan Kilshaw is keen to see his side produce an 80-minute performance as he seeks his first win, at the third attempt.

He admitted: “Allowing teams back into games in the closing stages has been a recurring theme all season and it’s obviously something I have to address.”

Hunslet (at Doncaster): from Young, Hartley, Reittie, Chrimes, Cooke, A Brown, Jones-Bishop, Gibbons, Coleman, Rowe, Halafihi, Conroy, Whiteley, Kidd, Hallas, Wood, Andrade, Wray, Boardman, Morris, Summers.

Referee: Matt Rossleigh (Australia/London).

Kick-off: Sunday, 2.30pm.