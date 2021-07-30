Hunslet set to hand debut to ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Harvey Whiteley in League One clash with Doncaster
Former Leeds Rhinos hooker Harvey Whiteley is poised to make his Hunslet debut away to Doncaster in Betfred League One on Sunday.
Whiteley, who made three Betfred Super League appearances for Rhinos, has been named in the Parksiders’ initial 21-man squad, along with fellow pack recruit Joe Summers following his loan move from Featherstone Rovers.
Winger Aaron Jones-Bishop is available for selection after recovering from Covid and back Kiedan Hartley could return following a series of injuries, but scrum-half Dom Brambani, captain Duane Straugheir and forward Joe McLean are self-isolating.
Hunslet are also without second-row Brad Hey, who injured an ankle in last Sunday’s draw with Keighley Cougars and recent signing Reece Chapman-Smith is unavailable.
Winger Niall Walker has suffered a season-ending hamstring problem and full-back Jimmy Watson (Achilles) remains on the long-term casualty list.
New coach Alan Kilshaw is keen to see his side produce an 80-minute performance as he seeks his first win, at the third attempt.
He admitted: “Allowing teams back into games in the closing stages has been a recurring theme all season and it’s obviously something I have to address.”
Hunslet (at Doncaster): from Young, Hartley, Reittie, Chrimes, Cooke, A Brown, Jones-Bishop, Gibbons, Coleman, Rowe, Halafihi, Conroy, Whiteley, Kidd, Hallas, Wood, Andrade, Wray, Boardman, Morris, Summers.
Referee: Matt Rossleigh (Australia/London).
Kick-off: Sunday, 2.30pm.
