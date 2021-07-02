Hunslet coach Gary Thornton. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The Parksiders visit Coventry Bears in Betfred League One and Thornton warned: “It’s another tough away game and this will be a real test for us.”

The midlands side are eighth in the table, three places below Hunslet and have won two of their seven games so far, but Thornton said: “I’ve seen Coventry on a number of occasions and they have impressed me this year.

“Their coach, Richard Squires, has put a really good squad together and they have pushed the top teams all season, which includes a win against Rochdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will have to be at our best as we continue to improve week on week.”

Hunslet won at West Wales Raiders last weekend and are beginning to find their form after a shaky start which saw them lose three of their opening four games.

They will be boosted by the return of prop Harry Kidd following an arm injury suffered against Keighley Cougars in May, but are without injured forward Zach Braham, who is expected to be back to fitness for next weekend’s home meeting with North Wales Crusaders.

Centre Tom Ashton (back) and winger Niall Walker (head) drop out after being hurt in the victory at Llanelli and half-back Jy-Mel Coleman (groin strain) and winger/full-back Kiedan Hartley (hamstring) remain on the casualty list.

Hunslet (at Coventry Bears): from Young, A Brown, Chrimes, Cooke, Reittie, S Brown, Brambani, Gibbons, Boardman, Rowe, Halafihi, Conroy, Andrade, Kidd, Hey, Straugheir, Hallas, McClean, Wray, Wood, Jones.

Referee: Brad Milligan (Cumbria).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.