Hunslet RLFC fixtures and results 2022
Here's the full list of Hunslet's Betfred League One fixtures, plus results so far.
January
Sun 30: Keighley H 3pm Challenge Cup round 2
Hunslet 22 (Tries Whiteley 2, Hartley, Mossop. Goals Syme 3), Keighley 6 (Try Mudoti. Goal Miller).
February
Sun 6: Leeds H 3pm Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy
March
Sat 26: London Skolars A 3pm
April
Sun 3: Oldham H 3pm,
Sun 10: Rochdale A 3pm
Fri 15: Keighley Cougars H 7.30pm
Sun 24: Bye
May
Sun 1: Midlands Hurricanes A 3pm
Sun 8: Cornwall: Home 3pm
Sun 15: Swinton H 3pm
Sat 21: West Wales A 3pm
June
Sun 5: Doncaster A 3pm
Sun 12: North Wales H 3pm
Sat 25: Rochdale H 3pm
July
Sat 2: Cornwall A 1pm
Sun 10: West Wales H 3pm
Sun 17: London Skolars H 3pm
Sat 23: North Wales A 5.30pm
Sun 31: Midlands Hurricanes H 3pm
August
Sun 7: Bye
Sun 14: Keighley A 3pm
Sun 21: Swinton A 3pm
Sun 28: Doncaster: H 3pm
September
Sun 4: Oldham A 3pm
