Hunslet RLFC fixtures and results 2022

Here's the full list of Hunslet's Betfred League One fixtures, plus results so far.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:04 pm

January

Sun 30: Keighley H 3pm Challenge Cup round 2

Hunslet 22 (Tries Whiteley 2, Hartley, Mossop. Goals Syme 3), Keighley 6 (Try Mudoti. Goal Miller).

February

Sun 6: Leeds H 3pm Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy

March

Sat 26: London Skolars A 3pm

April

Sun 3: Oldham H 3pm,

Sun 10: Rochdale A 3pm

Fri 15: Keighley Cougars H 7.30pm

Sun 24: Bye

May

Sun 1: Midlands Hurricanes A 3pm

Sun 8: Cornwall: Home 3pm

Sun 15: Swinton H 3pm

Sat 21: West Wales A 3pm

June

Sun 5: Doncaster A 3pm

Sun 12: North Wales H 3pm

Sat 25: Rochdale H 3pm

July

Sat 2: Cornwall A 1pm

Sun 10: West Wales H 3pm

Sun 17: London Skolars H 3pm

Sat 23: North Wales A 5.30pm

Sun 31: Midlands Hurricanes H 3pm

August

Sun 7: Bye

Sun 14: Keighley A 3pm

Sun 21: Swinton A 3pm

Sun 28: Doncaster: H 3pm

September

Sun 4: Oldham A 3pm

League One