Kenny Sykes. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Sykes, a former Hunslet player, will remain involved with the club and has offered his help, support and advice to the board.

“The recent release of GT [Thornton] has deeply upset me on a personal level,” Sykes said.

“I have been in sport all of my life and see it as something to be enjoyed.

“Running a rugby club is not an easy task and I take my hat off to everyone in the game who is prepared to get involved.

“I have to say at times I am dismayed that a minority of `supporters’ regularly seem to go out of their way to run the club down.

“Hunslet is fortunate to have a dedicated board of volunteers and the countless hours they put into the club is testament to their commitment.

“I have been proud to play my small part in this over the last 18 months and will continue to be around to offer support.”

A statement issued by the club said: “Everyone on the board is saddened to see Kenny step down.

“He is a humble man who does not recognise the enormous impact he has had in the last 18 months.

“Make no mistake, the club was on the brink at the end of 2019.

“Kenny ran into the `burning building’ to help put out the fire.

“Under his chairmanship it is now in a much healthier place.

“We fully understand Kenny's decision and are pleased he will remain involved and that his commitment to the club remains as strong as ever.”

Duties will be shared by the board until a successor is appointed.

At least two players are understood to have left the club since Thornton's exit.