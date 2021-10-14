Veteran scrum-half Dom Brambani announced his retirement when Hunslet’s season ended last month and prop Harry Kidd has been snapped up by Championship neighbours Dewsbury Rams.

Other players the club say have now moved on are half-backs Simon Brown and Jy-Mel Coleman, winger Matty Chrimes, hookers Nathan Conroy and Vila Halafihi and forwards Brad Hey, Joe McLean, Alex Rowe, Mikey Wood and Lewis Wray.

Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes said: “All those players have given much to Hunslet’s cause and we wish them well, either in retirement or with their new clubs.

Simon Brown is among the players who have left Hunslet. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Talks, meanwhile, are ongoing with some of the other members of the 2021 squad.”

Clubs in League One will receive a reduced amount of central funding next year and Kilshaw has adopted a policy of bringing in young players from the local area.

Recruits already revealed include ex-Leeds Rhinos academy half-back Jack Mallinson, prop Rian Rosley, who has spent time at Leeds and Bradford Bulls and former Castleford Tigers academy and Featherstone Rovers back Jack Render, while playmaker Dave Gibbons, who had a spell on loan from Warrington Wolves this year, has signed a one-year contract.