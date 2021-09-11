The Parksiders have secured sixth place - and the last spot in the play-offs - with a game in hand and the pressure is off tomorrow’s (Sunday) game at second-placed Workington Town (2pm).

“It’s good to be going into our last fixture of the regular campaign with nothing directly at stake,” Kilshaw said.

“We’ve all been under pressure to avoid defeat since I joined Hunslet towards the end of July and, other than at leaders Barrow, we’ve done that. We’ve now got some breathing space for the trip to Derwent Park, which is a good thing.

Brad Hey on the attack in Hunslet's home game against Workington. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“After this weekend it’s straight knock-out rugby league, which we’ve been pretty much experiencing for the last few weeks and that run-in should stand us in good stead.”

Brad Hey could return tomorrow missing after six games with an ankle injury. Fellow forward Joe Summers (hamd) is also available, but hooker Vila Halafihi (knee) drops out.

Prop Frazer Morris is unavailable and Hunslet are also without three-quarter Aaron Jones-Bishop (suspended) and long-term casualty full-back Jimmy Watson (Achilles).

Hunslet (at Workington): from Young, Chapman-Smith, Reittie, Cooke, Chrimes, Hartley, S Brown, Brambani, Andrade, Kidd, Conroy, Whiteley, Hey, Straugheir, Hallas, Rowe, Wray, McClean, Coleman, Wood, Summers.

Referee: Tom Crashley (Wakefield)

Kick-off: Sunday, 2pm.