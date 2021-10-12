Hunslet, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs players named in Jamaica squad to face England Knights
Three Hunslet players have been named in the Jamaica squad for their autumn internationals - but one one them will not be allowed to play.
Jordan Andrade, Jy-mel Coleman and Aaron Jones-Bishop are included in the Reggae Warriors' group for Friday's clash with England Knights at Castleford and the full international agianst Scotland at Featherstone next week.
Jones-Bishop, whose brother Ben could feature, was suspended for eight games last month and the two Jamaica games will count towards his ban.
Batley Bulldogs' Greg Johnson is also included in the Jamaica squad, alongside Dewsbury Rams’ Jon Magrin and Keenen Tomlinson.
Friday's game at the Jungle is a testimonial for Castleford's Jordan Turner, who is one of only three Super League players set to play for Jamaica.
The others are Huddersfield Giants duo Ashton Golding and Michael Lawrence.
The Jamaica squad is: Greg Johnson (Batley Bulldogs), Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers), Jon Magrin, Keenen Tomlinson, (Dewsbury Rams), Danny Bravo, Ross Peltier, (Doncaster), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants), Aaron Jones-Bishop, Jordan Andrade, Jy-mel Coleman (Hunslet), Mo Agoro, (Keighley Cougars), Jacob Ogden (London Broncos) Abevia McDonald, (London Skolars), Izaac Farrell, Joel Farrell (Sheffield Eagles), Joe Brown (Workington Town), Ben Jones-Bishop (York City Knights), Christopher Ball, Kadeem Williams (unattached).