Jordan Turner, of Castleford Tigers and Jamaica.

Jordan Andrade, Jy-mel Coleman and Aaron Jones-Bishop are included in the Reggae Warriors' group for Friday's clash with England Knights at Castleford and the full international agianst Scotland at Featherstone next week.

Jones-Bishop, whose brother Ben could feature, was suspended for eight games last month and the two Jamaica games will count towards his ban.

Batley Bulldogs' Greg Johnson is also included in the Jamaica squad, alongside Dewsbury Rams’ Jon Magrin and Keenen Tomlinson.

Friday's game at the Jungle is a testimonial for Castleford's Jordan Turner, who is one of only three Super League players set to play for Jamaica.

The others are Huddersfield Giants duo Ashton Golding and Michael Lawrence.