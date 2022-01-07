The all-League One tie is Hunslet' s first game of 2022.

The club have confirmed admission prices at £15 for adults, £10 concessions and under 21s £5, with children admitted free of charge.

Hunslet general manager Chris Chatten said: “This fixture is potentially one of the ties of the round and - with it being the first competitive hit-out for both clubs - I am sure all supporters are excited by the prospect of returning to watch live rugby league action against local League One rivals.”

New signing Josh Jordan-Roberts, pictured right with coach Alan Kilshaw, could make his Hunslet debut in the Cup tie against Keighley. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

The fixture will be followed on Sunday, February 6, by Hunslet’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy clash against Leeds Rhinos, also at South Leeds Stadium (3pm).