Hunslet confirm date for Challenge Cup showdown with League One rivals Keighley Cougars
Hunslet's Betfred Challenge Cup second round clash with Keighley Cougars will take place at South Leeds Stadium on Sunday, January 30 (3pm).
The all-League One tie is Hunslet' s first game of 2022.
The club have confirmed admission prices at £15 for adults, £10 concessions and under 21s £5, with children admitted free of charge.
Hunslet general manager Chris Chatten said: “This fixture is potentially one of the ties of the round and - with it being the first competitive hit-out for both clubs - I am sure all supporters are excited by the prospect of returning to watch live rugby league action against local League One rivals.”
The fixture will be followed on Sunday, February 6, by Hunslet’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy clash against Leeds Rhinos, also at South Leeds Stadium (3pm).
