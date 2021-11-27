Hunslet assistant-coach Ryan Jackson. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Former Drighlington player Ryan Jackson, who joined the Parksiders last year under previous team boss Gary Thornton, is staying on as assistant-coach.

Jackson replaced Mark Cass who has left the club for work and family reasons.

Steve Morton, who played for local side Queens when they were a dominant force in the community game, remains at Hunslet as a strength and conditioning coach, alongside Ieuan Fairclough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie France has joined the Parksiders as physio’ and club stalwart Scott Johnson has added the role of kit manager to his duties as match video analyst.

Amanda Binns has been appointed club welfare officer.

Kilshaw said: “I’m very happy to have such quality people off the field this season.

“The team behind the team has a huge impact on how the side performs week-in, week-out at clubs such as ours and they are doing it for very little if any financial reward, contributing many hours to helping make the players and the team better.

“We have a great crew in place and we’re now well into pre-season, with everything working very well and cohesively.”

Hunslet’s first competitive game of 2022 will be a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at the end of January.