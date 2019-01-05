Hunslet Club Parkside v York City Knights: No pressure on Parkside ahead of cup clash says Paul McShane

Have your say

THE COUNTRY’S best amateur team face a huge challenge today when they take on 2018’s club of the year.

Hunslet Club Parkside – unbeaten National Conference league leaders and champions – face Betfred League One winners York City Knights in the first round of the pre-season Yorkshire Cup at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium (1pm).

York City Knights head coach James Ford.

It is Parkside’s first game since their Grand Final win over West Hull three months ago. Coach Paul McShane, the Castleford Tigers hooker, knows the scale of the task facing his men.

“They are going to be one of the strongest sides in the Yorkshire Cup,” he warned.

“James Ford is a really good coach and they are a good team, but I don’t think there is any pressure on us.

“It is an experience our players can cherish, it is not often you get to play a side from the Championship.”

Parkside will use the Yorkshire Cup as preparation for their Challenge Cup first round tie at home to Thornhill Trojans.

“The first couple of games we are going to have some big players missing, with injuries and people retiring,” McShane added.

“It’s a chance for the players who come in to prove they are worthy of a shirt.”

Parkside will be sponsored this season by the Caddick Group, the construction company founded by Leeds Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick.