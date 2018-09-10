Hunslet Club Parkside prep for play-offs after perfect run in league

Have your say

HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE have made National Conference history after completing a perfect Premier Division season.

Parkside have gone through the Conference divisions as champions in successive years and won all 22 fixtures in their debut top-flight campaign.

Coached by Castleford Tigers’ Paul McShane, alongside Martin Rowse and Sam Thorpe, Parkside – formerly Hunslet Old Boys – completed their remarkable 100 per cent record with a 12-6 home win over Siddal.

Connor Squires and Luke Thompson scored Parkside’s tries and Jamie Fields kicked a conversion and penalty.

The south Leeds side, who finished 14 points clear at the top of the table, will play host to West Hull in a qualifying semi-final on Saturday, September 22.

The winners will go through to the Grand Final at Featherstone on Saturday, October 6, with the losers having another chance in a final eliminator.

Oulton Raiders are safe from relegation following a 30-4 home win over Bradford Dudley Hill in Division One.

Raiders went behind early on, but hit back through a Josh Murray brace, tries by Lee Gomersal, Dom Flanagan and Danny Stanley and five goals from Keiron Walpole.

Joe Ramsden and Scott Jensen scored tries, both converted by Dave Watmough, in Milford Marlins’ 34-12 defeat at Lock Lane.

Thornhill Trojans will finish top despite a 24-12 loss to York Acorn.

Casey Johnson converted tries by Danny Ratcliffe and Anthony Harris for Trojans who led 12-6 after an hour.

Already crowned champions of Division Two, Stanningley were beaten 32-16 at Askam.

George Covill crossed twice, Luke Townend was the other try scorer and Liam Copland added two conversions.

A 40-4 drubbing at West Bowling ended East Leeds’ play-offs hopes. Tim Norfolk scored Easts’ only try.

Hunslet Warriors ended their relegation season on a positive note with a 30-22 win over Hull Dockers.

Daryl Gaunt scored a try and five goals and Josh McClelland, Dillon Thornton, Dave Norton and Paul Banks scored Warriors’ other tries.