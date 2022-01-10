Hunslet Club Parkside crowned Yorkshire Cup champions: Defeat for Stanningley but they are handed Our League boost
Hunslet Club Parkside are celebrating becoming Yorkshire Cup champions for the third time after beating Doncaster Toll Bar 32-0 at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road.
Parkside used a mixture of first and ‘A’ team players during their cup run and Andy Hullock - who is joint-coach alongside Karl Briggs - believes the club’s future is bright.
“It confirms, yet again, we have a conveyor belt in place that keeps producing real talent,” he said.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the players, we owed our win to very strong defence as much as anything and our discipline improved as the game went on.”
Mark Stubley scored two tries and Craig McShane, Dean Bowles, Lewis Macmillan and Harry Dodd got the others. Connor Squires kicked three goals and Dodd added one.
Jacob Vivian-Naughton scored the only try for Stanningley who were beaten 38-4 by West Hull in the under-18 Cup final curtain-raiser.
The game was marred by a mass brawl in the closing stages which led to Stanningley’s Joshua Poole, Elliot Whitaker and Toby Kirk being sent-off, while Wests had one player dismissed and another sin-binned.
Stanningley will be back in the spotlight this weekend when they travel to Doncaster outfit Bentley in the first round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Sunday’s tie has been selected for live streaming on the RFL’s Our League internet site.
It will be the second time Bentley have featured on Our League, following an 18-10 win against the RAF at the same stage of the 2020 competition.
They went on to beat West Bank Bears in the second round before their Cup run was ended by Leigh Miners Rangers, who had already beaten Stanningley 28-26 in round one.
Sunday’s game, which kicks-off at 2pm, will be played at Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club, where Bentley will be based this season when they make their debut in the National Conference League.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.