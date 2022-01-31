Jamie Fields, with ball, who was among Parkside's scorers in the Cup win over Stanningley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But it was Lock Lane, of Castleford, who grabbed the Cup headlines, producing a huge upset away at League One side Oldham.

Parkside, of the National Conference Premier Division, went into the home tie as strong favourites against their Division One neighbours, but Stanningley came out of the 22-12 defeat with heads held high after a performance which suggested they will be among the promotion challengers when their league season begins.

Stand-off Casey Canterbury was the star man for Parkside, who went ahead after 12 minutes through a try and goal from prop Jamie Fields.

Scrum-half Ritchie Westwood added the hosts’ second touchdown just after the half-hour mark to send Parkside in at the break 10-0 ahead.

Stanningley matched Parkside for the opening 32 minutes of the second period before winger Connor Squires crossed and Fields’ conversion made it 16-0.

The visitors got their first points on the board with five minutes remaining through a try from loose-forward Josh Adams, which scrum-half Thomas Flannery converted.

Parkside replied immediately through substitute Kieran Webster, whose touchdown was improved by Squires. But Stanningley continued to battle and grabbed a second consolation try in the final few minutes, through Logan Pitts, with Flannery tagging on the extras.

Conference side Lock Lane stunned Oldham 22-12 in a tie which was twice delayed because of floodlight failure.

Lock Lane led 10-0 at half-time and survived a fightback from Oldham who cut the gap to four points for a spell in the second period.

Thornhill Trojans bowed out 24-6 at League One Doncaster, after a try on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts a 12-0 interval lead.

Harry Woollard scored the Dewsbury side’s try five minutes from time, converted by Joel Gibson, but Trojans had Sam Ratcliffe sent-off in the final moments.