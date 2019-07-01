Hunslet Club Parkside back in title race after win double over leaders West Hull

Champions Hunslet Club Parkside are firmly back in the National Conference Premier Division title race after completing a second win in eight days over previously unbeaten leaders West Hull.

A week on from their 20-18 success in East Yorkshire, Parkside were 21-6 victors in the home rematch. The contest was closer than the scoreline suggests with Wests staying in contention until the 78th minute when Parkside prop Ben Shulver charged over for his second try and Jamie Fields added the extras to put the result beyond doubt.

Shulver had opened the hosts’ account on seven minutes, Fields converting.

West Hull replied with a converted try, but Fields booted a drop goal to give Parkside a 7-6 lead at the break.

He then landed a penalty two minutes into the second half and Hunslet were on track for a sixth successive win when Connor Squires touched down on 55 minutes, Fields again adding the goal.

Parkside remain third, but are just three points behind West Hull and new leaders Wath Brow Hornets.

Lowly Oulton Raiders produced a huge upset with a 32-24 home win against leaders Pilkington Recs which lifted them out of the bottom three in Division One.

The Leeds side’s victory was built on a dominant first-half performance with the hosts opening a 30-6 lead through tries by Declan Storey, Danny Stanley, Greg Colbridge, Andy Tillett and Andy Williamson, plus five Josh Murray goals. Colbridge booted a penalty in the second half.

Nathan Conroy scored a hat-trick of tries and kicked four goals, but his East Leeds side slumped to a seventh successive defeat when they went down 66-28 at home to West Bowling in Division Two.

James Duckworth and Billy Evans were Easts’ other try scorers.