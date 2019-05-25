Hunslet boss Gary Thornton’s got sights set on away-day victory on Tyneside

HUNSLET COACH Gary Thornton reckons his side have done well to be sitting fourth in Betfred League One after their difficult start to the season.

Hunslet visit Newcastle Thunder tomorrow (3pm) and Thornton said: “We’ve had a tough opening run.

“This week will be our ninth game and we’ve had six really tough away fixtures.

“The only team in the top-six we haven’t played away [after tomorrow] is London Skolars.

“We’ve only had three home games and that means we’ve got all the top teams – apart from London – to play at home over the second half of the season.

“It is still in our own hands pretty much, but losing at home to London means there’s a need to pick up another away win from somewhere and hopefully it will be this week.”

Newcastle are one place and a point behind Hunslet – who are on a three-game losing run – and Thornton warned: “They are a very good team.

“They had a poor start, but they are hitting some form now. They’ve put 38 and 40 points on Keighley in successive games – and Keighley were going well before that – so their attack is not in question.

“They have recruited well and strengthened and we are under no illusions. It is a tough place to go and play, on that [artificial] surface and it is a massive pitch.

“They know how to play it so it is a big ask, but I am looking for a performance. If we get our performance right we are capable of results turning our way.

“There were some good elements at Workington last week, but we need to improve that and get an all-round performance.”

Turning pressure into points is the main area Hunslet have been working on this week following the 12-4 loss six days ago.

“We spent a lot of time on their tryline, but we didn’t convert it into tries,” Thornton recalled.

“We created some opportunities, but took wrong options and made wrong decisions and that cost us.”

Hunslet will be without forward Jon-Luke Kirby who has been recalled by Huddersfield Giants and immediately loaned to Halifax.

Cain Southernwood, back from a loan spell at York City Knights, Michael Haley and Reece Deam could all return tomorrow.