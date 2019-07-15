Hunslet back on track after historic game in Coventry

Have your say

Boss Gary Thornton has described Hunslet’s 48-20 victory at Coventry Bears as a “morale-boosting” result.

The win came a week after Hunslet lost at home to Betfred League One promotion rivals Newcastle Thunder.

“It was pretty good,” Thornton said of the Parksiders’ success in the first professional rugby league game staged in the town of Rugby.

“They are a tough side, Coventry and they certainly gave us a game, in the first half especially.

“It was a bit nip and tuck but, in the second half, I was really pleased.”

Thornton added: “We scored some good tries, which we always do.

“It’s just the spells when we click off and let the opposition off the hook that we need to address.

“It was a shocking second half the week before and a really good one this time.

“After the Newcastle game we wanted to get on the pitch and put a few things right, Coventry gave us a good test and I was pleased with how we reacted.”

Thornton paid tribute to his substitutes, including Ryan Wright who was recalled from loan at Keighley Cougars.

“Jon-Luke Kirby and Michael Haley had a dig and it was the best game Dan Hawksworth has played for us,” he added.

“He brought a lot of energy when he came on and everybody fed off that.

“Gareth Potts continued his try-scoring run and he is doing really well and Simon Brown came in on loan from Dewsbury and did a good job.

“We’ve brought him in for his experience and he led the team around the field.

“There were a lot of positives.”

One concern surrounds Adam Robinson who was struggling with a neck problem suffered against Newcastle.

Thornton said: “He played, but we brought him off after 25 minutes.

“With the bench going so well we didn’t risk putting him back on.”

Hunslet have no game this weekend – to Thornton’s frustration – and will return to action at home against leaders Whitehaven on Saturday, July 27.