Hunslet and Castleford Tigers mourn loss of Wembley hero Dennis Hartley

Dennis Hartley.

Hartley played for Hunslet in the classic 1965 Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan and was back at Wembley in 1969 and 1970, helping Castleford to victory over Salford and Wigan.

An open-side prop, he played for Doncaster from 1956-57 to 1961 before joining Hunslet and going on to make 205 appearances for the Parksiders.

He was a member of the Hunslet side which upset Hull KR in the 1962-63 Yorkshire Cup final, landing a drop-goal – one of only two during his career – in a 12-2 victory at Headingley. He also helped his team finish top of Division Two that season.

Castleford's Dennis Hartley.

Hartley was capped twice by Great Britain while at Hunslet and went on to make nine more appearances for his country after joining Castleford, for a £4,750 fee, in September, 1966.

After missing the first game of the series, which the tourists lost, he played in Great Britain’s second and third Test wins over Australia in 1970 and was a try scorer in the decider when the Lions snatched back the Ashes – a prize they have not won since.

Twice a Floodlit Trophy winner, in 1966 and 1967, he scored 15 tries, one goal and a drop goal in 268 games in amber and black.

Hartley joined the coaching staff after hanging up his boots in 1975 and was a member of the hall of fame at both Castleford and Hunslet.