Hunslet 34 Leeds Rhinos 6: Hosts retain Harry Jepson trophy

Rhinos fielded a handful of full-time players, the rest being from the academy, reserves or other clubs.

There was a lot of talent in their side, but it is a big step up to playing against men - even very young ones - and they still have a lot to learn.

After a good start and an early try, Leeds were second-best and Hunslet were full value for their fourth successive win in the pre-season derby.

Hunslet also went with a young side, including only 10 of the players who had beaten League One rivals Keighley Cougars in the Challenge Cup a week earlier.

They have some size about them and were very direct.

The hosts defended strongly when Leeds managed to put them under pressure and were much more disciplined until a silly spell in the final five minutes when they had one player sin-binned and another sent-off.

Rhinos managed to keep 13 players on the field throughout, for only the second time in five pre-season games, but conceded 11 penalties to six by the hosts - Leeds receiving the the first two and last two.

Though Rhinos went ahead after five minutes and Hunslet did not hit the front until the half-hour mark, three tries in 16 minutes before the break ensured it was going to be their day.

Hunslet weathered a Leeds storm early in the second period and finished strongly, with three tries in the final quarter.

Leeds’ only try was scored by Loui McConnell who finished strongly from close range.

McConnell made two first team appearances for Leeds in 2020 and was one of two Featherstone Rovers players in their lineup, along with Aussie Bayley Gill, son of former Super League forward Peter Gill who was at loose-forward for London Broncos against Rhinos in the 1999 Challenge Cup final.

Their squad also included Jackson Walker, an off-season signing by Dewsbury Rams from Dewsbury Moor.

Walker is also from a rugby league family, his father Matt and uncles Patch and James Walker all having played for Dewsbury in the past.

Jack Sinfield - who made one outstanding run from near Rhinos’ line in the opening moments - converted and was held up over the line soon after McConnell’s try, but that was the visitors’ last chance of the half.

Hunslet pack was well on top and though Leeds’ forward tried hard, the backs didn’t see enough of the ball to cause Hunslet serious problems.

Despite playing against the gale, Hunslet dominated - Leeds’ not helping their cause by conceding a succession of penalties - and only some outstanding goalline defence prevented them building an even bigger advantage.

The Parksiders got over Leeds’ whitewash four times without reward before finally getting on the scoreboard, after 24 minutes, through Keidan Hartley, who took advantage of an offload from big Welsham Charley Bodman.

Hartley was among eight ex Rhinos academy players in Hunslet’s 18-man squad, the others being Jack Mallinson, Harvey Whiteley, Josh Jordan-Roberts, Dominic Horn, Joe Sanderson and Rian Rowley.

Before that, Levi Edwards - playing in the second-row - got underneath Horn to prevent him getting the ball down and then Moorhouse also crossed, but was denied by McConnell and Oli Field.

Alfie Edgell got underneath Horn, after the Leeds full-back had initially dropped a towering kick into the wind and Whiteley was held up by Joe Gibbons.

On the half-half Horn again couldn’t touch down after forcing his way over, but the ball came loose and Rowley touched down with Mallinson adding the extras.

On the final play of the half, after Hunslet’s sixth penalty, Whiteley burrowed over from acting-half and Mallinson’s second goal sent Hunslet in with a 16-6 lead.

Rhinos spent most of the third quarter attacking Hunslet’s line, but the hosts scrambled well and Leeds lacked a cutting edge, though they went close when Jake Higgins - playing for them for the first time at any level - was held up.

A try at that stage would have made it a contest, but Leeds’ naivety showed when they put themselves under the pressure with a forward pass in their own territory and Hunslet’s Maltese international Dean Zammit went over for an excellent try, which Mallinson improved.

Zammit was signed by Hunslet towards the end of last season, but was sidelined by injury and this was his first appearance.

He went well and there were strong contributions across the board, including from full-back Jordan Paga, Mallinson and Whiteley.

Mallinson, released by Leeds at the end of last season, went over for the fifth try, which he also improved and then Jacob Beer went over.

It wasn’t an easy day for kicking, in very blustery conditions, but Mallinson continued his fine display with the boot by landing a conversion from wide out.

Hunslet finished the game with 11 men, Rowley falling victim to the crackdown on late tackles before Dave Gibbons was sent-off as the hooter soundefd, for striking Jack Smith.

Hunslet: Paga, Render, Trialist, Bodman, Hartley, D Gibbons, Mallinson, Zammit, Whiteley, Moorhouse, Jordan-Roberts, Beer, Horn. Subs Sanderson, O’Hanlon, Rowley, Carr, Syme.

Leeds Rhinos: Edgell, Turner, Simpson, Gatus, Tindall, Sinfield, Morgan, Hird, Gill, McConnell, J Gibbons, Edwards, Field. Subs Aldridge, Salkeld, Smith, Walker, Spear, Higgins.

Referee: Liam Rush (Mirfield).

Attendance: 1,150.