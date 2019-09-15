Hunslet 24 Workington Town 32: Coach Gary Thornton deflated after second-half slump

ANOTHER DOSE of homesickness brought Hunslet’s season to a disappointing conclusion.

The 32-24 loss to Workington Town in a Betfred League One elimination play-off was Hunslet’s ninth in 13 games against semi-professional opposition at South Leeds Stadium this year.

They led 24-18 at half-time but, in the second half, Joe Sanderson made a break and couldn’t find his support, Michael Haley knocked on close to the line and Charlie Martin dropped Gareth Potts’ difficult pass over it. In the set after that Sean Penkywicz scored his second try and Carl Forber landed a fifth conversion to seal Town’s win.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” Hunslet coach Gary Thornton said. “But not to score in the second half is disappointing, especially when we were creating chances. When your half-back [Sanderson] makes a break like that you expect to score from it, especially with support either side. That could have been the turning point, it would have put us 30-24 in front and we could have managed the game accordingly.”

Town’s Gordon Maudling opened the scoring after just 58 seconds, before Tom Ashton crashed over for an unconverted try on Hunslet’s first attack soon afterwards.

Stevie Scholey increased Town’s lead, but Haley reacted quickly to collect Simon Brown’s kick and send Ryan Wright over and Hunslet were ahead after Ashton crashed on to Jimmy Watson’s pass for his second touchdown.

Penkywicz scored off his own kick from acting-half, but Watson crossed from a one-two with Reece Chapman-Smith, Sanderson landed his third conversion and then added a penalty after the hooter.

Town levelled through a try by Fuifui Moimoi and Forber edged them ahead for the third time with a penalty midway through the second half.

Hunslet: Watson, Potts, Martin, Ashton, Chapman-Smith, Sanderson, Brown, Andrade, Halafihi, Robinson, Tonks, Straugheir, Braham. Subs Wright, Emmett, Haley, Hema.

Workington Town: Bolton, Maudling, Barnes, Singleton, Walsh, Doran, Forbert, Dawson, Penkywicz, Moimoi, Scholey, Tickle, O’Donnell. Used subs Curwen, Hopkins. Unused Lancaster, Marwood.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Attendance: 332.