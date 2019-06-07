Hull KR v Wigan Warriors: Tony Smith is looking forward to working with Danny McGuire again

INCOMING Hull KR head coach Tony Smith admits he is relishing the chance to work with Danny McGuire again for the first time in a decade.

The Australian takes charge of the struggling Robins when they host Wigan Warriors tomorrow having replaced Tim Sheens who was sacked on Wednesday.

There is one familiar face in the KR side in the shape of veteran half-back McGuire who scored the winning try when Smith’s Leeds Rhinos side won their first Grand Final in 2004.

Smith, who also selected McGuire when in charge of Great Britain and England, said: “Danny’s a quality player, a quality person.

“I’m looking forward to that (working with him again).

“I had a strong relationship with Danny and we’ve kept in touch over the years.

“He’ certainly a player I’ve admired. He’s getting to the twilight of it now but he can still play the game, knows the game really well and already plays with great leadership in this team.

“I’ll certainly be bending his ear and getting some of his viewpoints as well as everybody else’s.

“But Danny I won’t have to get to know so much whereas a lot of the others I will.

“I know what makes Danny tick and that gives me a headstart in terms of getting the best out of Danny.”

Smith – who confirmed assistants James Webster and David Hodgson will stay on at KCOM Craven Park with him – was announced as coach until the end of the season on Thursday night.

However, he will only meet the players for the first time today due to some prior commitments.

Captain Joel Tomkins returns from suspension to face his former club for the first time since leaving Wigan last June but Mitch Garbutt starts his own ban.