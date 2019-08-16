Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity: It’s win at all costs for Trinity says Chris Chester

BOSS CHRIS Chester is confident Wakefield Trinity will get the one win he reckons they need for Betfred Super League survival, but admits: “The sooner, the better.”

Only points difference separates ninth-placed Wakefield from second-bottom Rovers and Chester described the fixture at KCOM Craven Park as a “must-win”.

Chris Green.

Trinity are on a five-game losing run and have won only one of their last 11 league matches.

“It is a massive game for us and the sooner we get that win, the better for everybody,” Chester admitted.

The last time Wakefield were in a similar situation was four years ago when they beat Bradford Bulls in the Million Pound Match, a one-off shootout for the 12th and final place in the following season’s Super League.

With bottom club London Broncos, who are two points behind Wakefield, set to visit Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, in the final round another sudden-death game could be around the corner.

Danny McGuire.

Chester noted: “We have a few players that played in that Million Pound Game.

“We are not for one minute thinking we are going to be involved in a game like that, but I think their experiences that season will really help.

“It is a difficult position we are in, but I would rather be in our position than in London’s, Hull KR’s or Huddersfield’s at this moment in time.

“We will just worry about ourselves and hope those senior guys can help.

“We are looking for these experienced players to get us through this tough period we are in.

“We know there are some individuals we need to try and get playing a little bit better and give them a bit of confidence.

“I am fairly confident in the group and fingers crossed we can get the job done this week.”

Trinity have been on an upward curve since Chester took charge at Easter, 2016 and Chester described this season as the “most challenging” of his coaching career.

“When things aren’t going particularly well the finger is pointed at the coach,” he conceded. “Rightly so, it is my job to win games and we have not been winning games, but it is not through a lack of effort from myself, my staff or the playing group.

“We have found ourselves in a bit of rut that we are struggling to get out of at the moment.

“There is certainly no panic within the staff, there is no panic within the playing group.

“We have just got to find a way of getting that result, it is win at all costs and hopefully we can get that done this week.”

Trinity front-rower David Fifita will miss the rest of this season due to a foot injury and his place in the squad for Sunday is taken by on-loan Hull prop Chris Green. Anthony England and Jordan Crowther are also in contention.

Danny McGuire is set to return for Hull KR after missing last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Craig Hall, Mitch Garbutt and Kane Linnett are all recalled to the initial 19-man squad and Danny Addy is also in contention. Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis and Owen Harrison drop out.

Hull KR: from Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Hadley, Litten, Trout.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Escare, Green, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.