Hull KR's Matt Parcell "frustrated" but hoping to be back

HULL KR hooker Matt Parcell says he is still “hopeful” he will play again before the end of the season.

The Australian made an instant impact after joining from Leeds Rhinos on loan for the rest of the campaign last month.

He was man-of-the-match and scored the try that sealed the derby win over Hull FC on debut.

Although helpless preventing a 52-10 loss at Wigan, he was in great form and scored again to then help relegation-threatened Rovers win at his parent club last week.

However, Parcell had to come off late on in the 32-16 success over Leeds having suffered a tear in a shoulder ligament.

The 26-year-old saw specialists last week knowing surgery would rule him out for the rest of the season.

The club decided to rehab the shoulder and reassess in around a month’s time.

Parcell said: “Nothing’s really changed.

“I saw the surgeon (last Wednesday) and we’ll just give it a few weeks to see if it settles down and if not…

“It needs the surgery but I was just trying to play some games before I get it done.

“It’s been tough. I haven’t had many serious injuries really at all in my career so it is very frustrating.

“But it’s all part of playing footy. I just have to manage it and hopefully I can get some games in.

“I hate watching the game. I’d definitely rather be out there so we’ll see how it goes.”

Rovers lost against Huddersfield Giants on Friday - their first game without Parcell - and are joint-bottom with London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos with just six games remaining.