Hull KR, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers all see fixtures moved

Hull KR fans celebrate their win over Wigan at Hull College Craven Park. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Rovers were due to face Castleford - their rivals for a place in the Super League play-offs - on Sunday September 12 (3pm).

However, it has now been brought forward to Saturday September 11 (7.45pm) as one of the broadcaster’s live picks for Round 24.

The other fixture chosen to be televised live is champions St Helens v Leeds Rhinos on Friday September 10 (7.45).

Hull FC fans savour their derby win against Hull KR. (JON CLIFTON/SWPIX)

Hull were due to host Wigan in the same slot but have now put back their game until the following day on Saturday September 11 (3.00).

It is their final home game of the regular season and Hull are planning a fan day aimed at young supporters, families and a special offer for members whereby they can bring one friend or family member for free.

A statement read: “Following the success of the recent Hull Derby fixture, the club will continue to trial the Saturday fixture slot ahead of a possible return to weekend fixtures next season.