Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Salford’s visit to Wakefield Trinity on Monday has also been postponed.

The Red Devils, who lost at Leeds Rhinos last Friday, have seven or more players unavailable because they have either tested positive for Covid-19 or are isolating as a close contact.

Rovers have played just once in the past month because of coronavirus postponements.

They agreed at short notice to travel to Catalans Dragons last Saturday, after Castleford Tigers were unable to make the trip.

Rovers chief executive Paul Lakin admitted the latest setback is hugely frustrating.

The East Yorkshire side have had more Covid postponements this year than any other club and remain seven short of the 18 fixtures required to qualify for the play-offs.

“We are naturally very frustrated,” said Lakin.

“This is our seventh consecutive postponed game and there is no doubt that the track and trace protocols are badly hurting the sport.

“As we showed by flying out to France at short notice over the weekend, we are desperate to play, but unfortunately we aren’t able to rearrange a game for 48 hours’ time.

“Whilst neither Huddersfield or Leigh have a game this round, it wasn’t possible to bring forward our away fixture to play either of them for stadium operational reasons.”