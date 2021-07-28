Hull are fifth in Betfred Super League, two places ahead of Leeds but suffered a shock defeat at Huddersfield Giants a week ago.

They will have some influential players, including stand-off Josh Reynolds, back this week as they aim to complete a league double after their 18-12 win at Emerald Headingley two months ago.

But Hodgson warned: “Leeds are playing well.”

Brett Hodgson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “They were a bit unlucky with a couple of results in the last couple of weeks, against Catalans, but they played exceptionally well against Salford last week.

“They are very dangerous, so we know we have to be at our best.

“They are a very good team that plays what they see, which is often hard to defend, but ultimately this week is about what we need to do to get back to what we’ve done in the past.”

Hodgson felt Hull - who haven’t lost at home to Rhinos since 2017 - “let ourselves down” in the defeat at Huddersfield.

He reflected: “We needed to apply ourselves better at the start of the game.

“We have trained well and I am looking forward to what’s going to be a tough game.

“The issues we had last week are very easily fixed, it’s just about our application to what we have to do.

“We need a response.”

The Hull coach added: “We are going to be challenged this week, but I am confident - should we implement the stuff we’ve practiced -we’ll come up with the right result.