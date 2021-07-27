Zane Tetevano is in contention to make his first appearance since Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers two months ago.

He tested positive for coronavirus and has also been struggling with an Achilles problem.

Mikolaj Oledzki could feature after a foot injury - and a spell in isolation - and Tom Holroyd who missed last week’s win over Salford Red Devils because of ankle damage - is also included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad.

Zane Tetevano could return for Rhinos at Hull. Picture by Steve Riding.

Gale, who was dropped for the Salford game and this week stripped of the captaincy over a disciplinary issue, also features and Sam Walters is in contention for a recall after 18th man duties last Friday.

Liam Sutcliffe (concussion) drops out.

Bureta Faraimo, Josh Reynolds, Manu Ma’u, Joe Cator and Connor Wynne are all back in contention for Hull.

Jack Logan could also return but Andre Savelio begins a three-game ban and Aidan Burrell, an unused substitute against Huddersfield Giants last week, drops out.

Rhinos’ 21 man squad is: T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor.

Hull’s 21 is: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma’u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Bowden, Wynne, Scott, Vulikijapani, Logan.