Hull FC 30 Wakefield Trinity 14: Error-ridden Trinity caught like rabbits in the headlights, moans coach Chris Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester bemoaned his side’s error-ridden second-half display as they lost 30-14 at Hull FC.

They trailed only 14-10 at the break but were then undone by their own mistakes, dropping countless ball and producing a number of forward passes.

Powerhouse Wakefield forward David Fifita is tckled by Hull FC's Dean Hadley. PIC: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

Trinity missed the chance to move into third and Chester admitted: “It was a real low-quality game, a sort of typical weekend after Easter.

“We gave ourselves a chance at half-time and the reason we did was because we were completing at around 80 per cent.

We spoke at half-time about how if we could do that again we could do a job but my stats guy has just told me it was 36 per cent.

“We’ve got too many guys just making stuff up. I know we have a lot of quality missing (injured) out on the field.

Justin Horo touches down for Wakefield at Hull FC. PIC: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

“We needed calm heads but probably had some guys who were like rabbits in headlights at time.”

Wakefield full-back Max Jowitt scored a brace but it was two tries from Hull’s former Castleford Tigers loose-forward Joe Westerman that did the damage.

Westerman found himself filling in at centre following an injury to Carlos Tuimavave and he did a sterling job as FC beat Trinity for the first time in four games and moved up to third themselves.

FC took the lead in the fourth minute when Albert Kelly stepped through and then did likewise to Jowitt.

Marc Sneyd added the first of his seven goals – which included three penalties – but Jowitt responded quickly for Wakefield following a fine handling move.

Ryan Hampshire improved but Sneyd’s first penalty and then a try from Connor Wynne saw them back in front.

Kelly was beaten for pace, though, as Justin Horo won the race to a kick and the game was finely poised as the visitors had only that slender margin to make up after the break.

However, Sneyd soon added his second penalty and – after a crucial Danny Houghton tackle denied Lee Kershaw – Westerman charged onto Kelly’s short pass for his first try.

He added another soon after, meaning Jowitt’s second try in the 73rd minute was mere consolation, Sneyd slotting his final penalty with the last play of the game.

Chester, whose side head to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, added: “Hull had higher energy because we kept turning the ball over on tackle two and tackle three. We were our own worst enemies today.”

Hull FC: Wynne; Logan, Tuimavave, Connor, Griffin; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Manu, Hadley, Ellis. Substitutes: Westerman, Geen, Matongo, Fash.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Caton-Brown, Kershaw; Hampshire, Reynolds; Fifita, Wood, Hhirst, Kirmond, Horo, Crowther. Substitutes: Arona, King, Annakin, Pauli.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).