Hull FC 28 Castleford Tigers 12: Daryl Powell’s fury at ‘appalling’ Tigers display

FURIOUS Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell rated his side “appalling” after they crashed out of the Challenge Cup with a disastrous display at Hull FC.

The sixth round tie was as good as over when error-ridden Cas conceded 20 points in a catastrophic nine-minute spell during the first period.

Castleford Tigers player show their frustration after Hull FC's third try.

Lee Radford’s Hull scored back-to-back tries after Tigers full-back Peter Mata’utia TWICE sailed restarts out on the full.

Castleford took an early lead via his penalty but, once Jake Connor stepped over for Hull’s first try in the 10th minute, the next time they touched the ball they were 20-2 behind.

Asked about that nine-minute spell where Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo and Albert Kelly all scored tries, Powell said: “Is that all it was?

“That was appalling wasn’t it?

Albert Kelly scores Hull's third try.

“Radders spoke last week about amateur football, but this would be belittling amateur football – there’s some quality players playing amateur rugby league.

“Some of that stuff was completely unacceptable.

“We got ourselves into a sticky situation – that period was as bad as I’ve seen from us.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as animated as I was at half-time. But I needed to be absolutely honest and straight to the point.”

It is the first time since Powell took charge in 2013 that they have lost four successive games in one season.

Even the surprise appearance of Paul McShane and Grant Millington – neither of whom were in the original 19-man squad – could stop them from falling as much as they tried to retrieve the situation in the second period.

A Nathan Massey high tackle had seen Marc Sneyd slot a penalty in the 14th minute and then came Mata’utia’s first gaffe.

After that points spree, Castleford steadied enough to see James Clare over, Mata’utia, in fairness, showing precision with his final pass.

He also managed to convert from the touchline but Sneyd – who kicked six from six – slotted a penalty early in the second period before Mark Minichiello’s try made sure, Cory Aston crossing in the 75th minute for Castleford.

Hull FC: Kelly; Naulago, Logan, Griffin, Faraimo; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, Manu, Westerman. Substitutes: Hadley, Green, Matongo, Ellis.

Castleford Tigers: Mata’utia; Egodo, Minikin, Blair, Clare; Trueman, Aston; Watts, McShane, Maher, Clarkson, McMeeken, Massey. Substitutes: Millington, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Cook.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).