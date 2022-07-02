Mikolaj Oledzki scores the opening try for Rhinos in his 100th appearance. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The victory - their highest score at MKM Stadium - lifted Leeds above Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils - who meet on Saturday - into eighth place on the table.

Against a patched up and out of form Hull side, Richie Myler, at full-back, had a fine game for Leeds and Aidan Sezer and Mikolaj Oledzki were others to impress.

Rhinos should have been further than 22-10 ahead at half-time, having gifted Hull a way back into the game and then butchered a glorious chance just before the interval.

Ash Handley equalled Rhinos' Super League record with five tries in the rout of Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hull cut the gap to six points early in the second period, but Rhinos then went up a gear and scored seven tries in a devastating 22-minute either side of the hour put the game to bed.

England prop Mikolaj Oledzki marked his 100th Leeds appearance the way he did the first, with a try.

The big forward powered over from close range off acting-half Kruise Leeming’s pass on the last after six minutes.

David Fusitu’a knocked on in the set from the restart and Blake Austin was penalised for a high tackle, but Leeds survived, won a penalty bringing the ball away from their line and added their second touchdown after 11 minutes.

Rhyse Martin converted nine of Rhinos' 11 tries at Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hull centre Cameron Scott shot out of the line to intercept Aidan Sezer’s pass, but missed and Liam Sutcliffe did well to give Handley a walk-in.

Rhinos looked set to score again after a knock-on by Ligi Sao. Sutcliffe was held up over the line and Leeds threatened on both flanks, but Hull were literally handed a way back into the game - out of the blue - when Sezer’s long pass aimed at the visitors’ left was intercepted by Darnell McIntosh and he went the length of the field to score, though he could not add the extras.

In the next set, Connor Wynne broke down Hull’s left, kicked infield with nobody home in the Rhinos defence and Danny Houghton got to the ball before it went dead.

McIntosh’s goal made it 12-10 at the start of the second quarter, which wasn’t a reflection of the way the game had gone up to that point.

Rhinos were rattled, but a big tackle by Austin jarred the ball loose from Sao to give Leeds a scrum near half-way and direct from that, Leeming, Sezer, Richie Myler and Sutcliffe linked across the line for Handley to go in at the corner.

In the next set a lovely inside pass by Austin sent Myler into open space. He had Leeming in support and the captain stretched over after being pulled down just short of the line. Rhyse Martin tagged on the third of his nine goals.

Hull’s Connor Scott was hurt knocking on as he tried to touch down and Rhinos should have made the game safe two minutes before the break.

Sezer burst clear with Handley in support and the winger flicked the ball on to his centre who knocked on with the line at his mercy.

Rhinos defended three penalties at the start of the second half, the third after the shot clock sounded at their scrum feed, but Hull eventually struck through Chris Satae who scored following Brad Fash’s break.

Josh Griffin converted, but Leeming’s second try restored the 12-point gap after 54 minutes to begin a Rhinos rampage.

Credit to Matt Prior who stood up in a tackle and then caught Hull napping with a quick play-the-ball which opened a gap for acting-half Leeming to race through.

In the next set Leeds kept the ball alive in outstanding fashion with Zak Hardaker, Prior and Martin all involved before Myler darted over.

Soon afterwards Sezer almost forced his way over and on the next tackle Myler’s pass found Sutcliffe and he powered in.

Rhinos weren’t finished. Fusitu’a scored the eighth try with a brilliant take from Austin’s kick and then Handley stepped up to steal the show, scoring the last three tries - after 68, 74 and 78 minutes.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “It was an important game for us to play well in and I really liked how we started the game.

"We went about things how we practised and the part I particularly liked is how we regrouped after a few things went their way which probably didn’t reflect the flow of the game.

“We recomposed ourselves and got going again pre- and post-half-time.