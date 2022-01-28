Rovers' Dane Chisholm has been cleared of using discriminatory language. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The Australian-born playmaker was suspended after an RFL operational rules tribunal decided he had used discriminatory language against an Oldham staff member during a game last August.

Chisholm denied the accusation and Rovers launched an appeal, which has now been upheld.

That means Chisholm has had his name cleared and is available for the start of Rovers' Championship campaign which begins at York City Knights on Monday.

An RFL statement confirmed: “An operational rules appeals tribunal last night [Thursday] overturned an eight-match suspension which had been imposed on Dane Chisholm of Featherstone Rovers at an operational rules tribunal last month.

“Chisholm was found not guilty of the offence for which he had been charged, and the matter is now closed.”

In the club’s own statement, Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers said: “We are pleased the panel have reversed their decision.

“This is a clear vindication of both the club and of Dane as an individual.

“We’re grateful for the help of our legal team in this matter.

“This has been a difficult period for Dane and his family [and] the club will continue to provide its full support.”

In a message on Twitter, Chisholm said he is “happy to be able to move past this and focus on achieving our goals this season”.