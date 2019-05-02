Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity: Chris Chester tells Trinity players to cut out the costly errors

KEEP IT simple is the message to Wakefield Trinity’s players going into tomorrow’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

Boss Chris Chester has urged his men not to “over-complicate” things as they aim to get back on track following a 30-14 defeat at Hull four days ago. Trinity trailed only 14-10 at the interval, after an 88 per cent completion rate, but errors cost them in the final 40.

Brett Ferres tackles Craig Kopczak.

“We had a 36 per cent completion rate in the second half,” Chester said. “That’s atrocious, you can’t beat anybody with that completion rate. There’s some lessons to be learned there and this week is all about being simple, doing the simple things well and not trying to over-complicate the way we play.”

Giants are also on the back of a poor result, going down 50-19 at Warrington Wolves last Sunday. They led 19-12 at the break and Chester noted: “I watched them when they beat Castleford and they were really good. They were good for 30 minutes last week and they were a bit similar to us, they capitulated in the second half.

“Like us, they are struggling with injuries. It is two teams hanging on by their teeth in terms of what they can get on the field. Last time we played them it was a close game and I’m expecting the same on Friday.”

Craig Kopczak is set to return after missing the Hull game with a foot problem and Tyler Randell could feature for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in the round-one defeat at London Broncos three months ago.

Tyler Randell.

Of Trinity’s other injuries, Chester said Jacob Miller is “a couple” of weeks away, Matty Ashurst and Anthony England two to three and Danny Brough – who kicked the winning drop goal in Trinity’s 17-16 victory over Giants last month – around four. Bill Tupou and Joe Arundel will be sidelined for three months and Tom Johnstone is out for the season.

Jordan Turner, Oliver Roberts, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Sam Hewitt are in the mix for Giants, but Joe Wardle and Matty English drop out.

Huddersfield Giants: from McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Wood.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.