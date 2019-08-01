Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos: Both teams are desperate for two points says Simon Woolford

TWO “DESPERATE” teams will go head to head at John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow, Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford says.

READ: Peter Smith on the recent demise of Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants

READ: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

Giants are on the back of a precious 18-12 win at Hull KR two weeks ago which lifted them to eighth in the table, two points ahead of tomorrow’s visitors Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds could be bottom of the table by the end of the weekend if they lose and other results go against them but, for Huddersfield, it is an opportunity to take a giant step towards Betfred Super League survival.

“They are going to be keen to make some inroads on us,” Woolford warned.

“We are only one win ahead of them at the moment. It is a desperate situation for us every week and this week we play a team just as desperate. We are going to need to be ready.”

Of Rhinos, Woolford observed: “They are like us, they have been inconsistent this year.

“They have played some really good good footy and had some good wins, but they’ve had some disappointing losses too. They obviously feel they are a lot better than where they are sitting, as is the case with us. They are going to look at this week as an opportunity to get back on track.”

Meanwhile, Woolford confirmed Giants’ interest in Canberra Raiders scrum-half Aidan Sezer, who has also been linked with Leeds.

He said: “We have spoken to Aidan, he is obviously a quality player. The Raiders have signed George Williams so there’s surplus there as far as their halves are concerned, but it hasn’t gone too much further than that.

“He has got a wife in Australia and I am not too sure if she wants to come overseas, but we are always on the look out and in the market if quality players come up so we will see where that progresses in the near-future.”