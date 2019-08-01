Huddersfield Giants star Jermaine McGillvary set for milestone against Leeds Rhinos

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS winger Jermaine McGillvary will reach a milestone tonight when he makes the 300th appearance of his career.

But, given his side’s plight on the Super League table, all he is really interested in is picking up two points against relegation rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Though a hard-fought win at Hull KR last time out, two weeks ago, lifted Huddersfield to eighth in the table, they are just two points above the bottom three of Leeds, Hull KR and London Broncos and McGillvary knows their season could still go either way.

“It is going to be a tough game and we have got a tough month coming up,” predicted the England Test stalwart, whose career tally also includes games for Batley Bulldogs, Barrow Raiders and England Knights.

“It will see where we are going to finish, whether we are pushing for that fifth spot or still in this fight. We are at a crossroads at the moment, one win and we are looking up, but a defeat could have us looking back.”

The victory in East Yorkshire proved Giants are capable of closing out tough, tight games, but doing it more than once has been their problem this year.

McGillvary admitted: “We are where we are for a reason and that’s because we have been up and down all season.

“I have been playing quite a while now and you normally have a team who are left behind.

“This year I think everyone was expecting it to be London, but they have been outstanding and even when they get beat they don’t get blown away.

“It is a tight league and that’s what people wanted, but when you are involved in it, it is a rollercoaster of emotions.

“It is not nice being down there, but it is up to us to fix it, our fate is in our own hands.

“We need to match Leeds’ intensity and take it from there.”