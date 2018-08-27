Huddersfield Giants sign up ex-Tiger Tom Holmes from Featherstone Rovers

Tom Holmes in action for Featherstone Rovers.
Huddersfield Giants have announced the signing of half-back Tom Holmes from Featherstone Rovers on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old former Castleford Tigers player is sidelined with a knee injury that will keep him out of action until April.

Tom Holmes celebrates scoring for Castleford Tigers.

He told the Huddersfield Giants website: “I can’t thank the club enough for standing by me and offering me the contract even with my current injury.

“It’s a dream come true to be back in Super League and I just want to give a massive thank you to Huddersfield for giving me this chance.

I just want to do my best for the club and for the fans and prove everyone wrong.

“The rugby the Giants are playing is really exciting, it’s a brand that I think will suit me as a player.

“I really enjoyed playing in the Championship this season, it’s been a massive help for me on the field.

“I feel a lot more confident having been able to play week in week out rugby and now I’m ready for that step up where hopefully I can now play regularly in the Super League.”