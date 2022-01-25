Huddersfield Giants new boy Theo Fages eager to end club’s long title and Challenge Cup drought

Decent start: Huddersfield Giants' Theo Fages scored two tries in the pre-season friendly win over Batley on Sunday. Picture: John Rushworth

SIX months after last playing – scoring a try in a Wembley success with St Helens – Théo Fages is back in action and planning on winning more trophies with new club Huddersfield Giants.

The France scrum-half crossed twice on his Fartowners debut in Sunday’s friendly victory over Batley Bulldogs.

It was a big step forward: Fages broke his shoulder for St Helens in their Challenge Cup final win over Castleford Tigers in July and never played for the club again.

Changes: Giants coach Ian Watson has brought in new players including Fages for his second season at the helm. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

However, he showed no ill-effects when quickly settling in with Giants where he is one of head coach Ian Watson’s main signings ahead of the Betfred Super League campaign that starts in a little over a fortnight’s time.

“It was good to get out there on the field again after such a long time and to experience it with new players and a new team,” Fages told The Yorkshire Post. “I enjoyed it.

“Wembley was my last game so it has been a while but I felt good and I am happy.

“The boys at Huddersfield have been really welcoming.

“I was at Saints for six years so it was hard to change clubs after so long but I’ve enjoyed it so far and can’t wait to get back playing in Super League.”

Fages featured in Saints’ 2019 and 2020 Grand Final-winning teams and turned down a new deal with the club to join Giants on a three-year contract.

Huddersfield have not won a league championship in more than half a century and their last Challenge Cup glory goes back further still to 1953.

However, the capture of Fages – one of Super League’s top half-backs – underlined Watson’s intent to turn them into genuine challengers again.

“I think we can (challenge),” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s hard to tell as the season hasn’t started yet but we’ve done well in pre-season and have had two good friendlies now.

“We’ve got another one next week so we are getting ready and we will be ready.

“I do think we can win trophies.

“That’s what I came here for.

“The team wants to win, too, and there’s good ambition here.

“Watto wants me to bring my experience, do my organising, play well and help us win some games.

“We want to make the play-offs and challenge for the play-offs.”

Fages, who worked with Watson earlier in his career at Salford Red Devils, has replaced Australian ‘marquee’ capture Aidan Sezer who has switched to Leeds Rhinos.

He will form a new partnership with Tui Lolohea, the Tonga international who has arrived from Salford with Watson making major changes in his second season at John Smith’s Stadium.

“It was our first game together yesterday,” added Fages.

“It was good. It felt good in training.

“It will take maybe a bit of time to get used to but we’re doing well in training.

“I like Tui. He’s a good player. I’m looking forward to playing with him. We’re very different players that compliment each other.”

Huddersfield’s opening Super League game is against newcomers Toulouse Olympique on February 12.

Fages, who captained France in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and hopes to represent his country again later this year, is glad to see a second French club join the elite competition.

“Toulouse have been fighting to get in Super League for some time now so it’s good for them and for French rugby league, having two teams in Super League is great,” he said, his Saints team-mates beating Catalans Dragons in last year’s Old Trafford decider.

“We have the World Cup in 2025 as well which is brilliant.

“They are trying to grow rugby league in France and that will help.

“This will get us on the right path. With Huddersfield’s first game being in Toulouse, it will be a good challenge for us.