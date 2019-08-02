Huddersfield Giants 0 Leeds Rhinos 44: Richard Agar won’t get carried away after crushing victory

INTERIM LEEDS Rhinos boss Richard Agar refused to get carried away after tonight’s previous 44-0 win at Huddersfield Giants.

It was Rhinos’ biggest away league win for a decade, since a 68-0 win at Celtic Crusaders in August, 2009.

Brad Dwyer celebrates scoring Leeds Rhinos' fourth try against Huddersfield.

They climbed to eighth in the table, though the bottom two of Hull KR and London Broncos are both only two points adrift and play on Sunday.

Agar said he “can see” both those teams winning and believes five teams are still involved in the relegation battle and insisted: “We won’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We had good wins against Catalans and Castleford and then came unstuck against Hull KR.”

Reflecting on the performance, Agar said: “The effort and determination was great. To defend our line the way we did in the last five minutes, when we were under the pump, was a really good sign.

Leeds Rhinos players hold Jake Wardle.

“I see a team we aren’t having to pick up off the floor every week, that’s determined and strong. They aren’t lacking effort and togetherness and while we’ve got that we are in with a chance.”

He added: “I hope we can get more confidence from that and build on it. With the ball we kept it simple and stuck to a game plan and once we started putting the ball where we wanted to, and backing that up with some defence, I thought we dominated the game.”

The win was marred by a knee injury to winger Tom Briscoe. Agar said: “We are concerned. He will have tests on Monday to see if there’s any damage.”