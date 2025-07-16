How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted team v Salford Red Devils as highly-rated rookie set for debut

Rhinos have high hopes for teenage back-rower Presley Cassell who could make his debut after two front-line props were ruled out. Mikolaj Oledzki suffered a serious facial injury during last week’s defeat by St Helens and Tom Holroyd - having missed the previous match through suspension - has joined him on the casualty list following wrist surgery.

Cassell, Rhinos’ academy player of the year in 2024, has been waiting for a chance and this week could be it. The former West Bowling youngster was one of 13 Rhinos players this week named in Yorkshire’s squad to face Lancashire in the second Academy Origin match. Another, half-back George Brown, has been included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad for the first time. Here’s how Rhinos might line-up against Betfred Super League’s bottom club.