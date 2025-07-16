How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted team v Salford Red Devils as highly-rated rookie set for debut

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 17:17 BST
Friday’s visit of Salford Red Devils might be the start of something big for Leeds Rhinos if great expectations are fulfilled.

Rhinos have high hopes for teenage back-rower Presley Cassell who could make his debut after two front-line props were ruled out. Mikolaj Oledzki suffered a serious facial injury during last week’s defeat by St Helens and Tom Holroyd - having missed the previous match through suspension - has joined him on the casualty list following wrist surgery.

Cassell, Rhinos’ academy player of the year in 2024, has been waiting for a chance and this week could be it. The former West Bowling youngster was one of 13 Rhinos players this week named in Yorkshire’s squad to face Lancashire in the second Academy Origin match. Another, half-back George Brown, has been included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad for the first time. Here’s how Rhinos might line-up against Betfred Super League’s bottom club.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

If he's fit, he'll play - though Alfie Edgell can cover full-back if needed.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

If he's fit, he'll play - though Alfie Edgell can cover full-back if needed. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

No change expected here.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

No change expected here. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Likely to continue his ever-present record.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Likely to continue his ever-present record. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Has been one of Rhinos' best and most consistent players all season.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Has been one of Rhinos' best and most consistent players all season. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Set for a fourth successive appearance in this role, unless he's needed elsewhere in the backs.

6. Wing: Alfie Edgell

Set for a fourth successive appearance in this role, unless he's needed elsewhere in the backs. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

