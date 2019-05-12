How the Leeds Rhinos players rated against Bradford Bulls

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in recent years at Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup yesterday.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated their players’ performances in the 24-22 defeat at Odsal.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Tui Lolohea's opening try.

Leeds Rhinos

6 Tui Lolohea: 4/10

2 Tom Briscoe: 4/10

29 Harry Newman: 4/10

Tom Briscoe is held by James Green and Matty Storton.

4 Konrad Hurrell: 4/10

5 Ash Handley: 5/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe: 5/10

23 Callum McLelland: 5/10

38 Ava Seumanufagai: 4/10

14 Brad Dwyer: 5/10

18 Nathaniel Peteru: 4/10

22 Cameron Smith: 5/10

3 Kallum Watkins: 4/10

11 Trent Merrin: 4/10

Substitutes

8 Adam Cuthbertson: 5/10

9 Matt Parcell: 4/10

19 Mikolaj Oledzki: 4/10

36 Wellington Albert: 3/10

Bradford Bulls

2 Ethan Ryan: 7/10

22 Dalton Grant: 8/10

3 Jake Webster: 8/10

26 Ross Oakes: 7/10

24 David Foggin-Johnston: 7/10

14 Jordan Lilley: 8/10

27 Rowan Milnes: 9/10

8 Liam Kirk: 8/10

18 Sam Hallas: 8/10

10 Steve Crossley: 8/10

2 Elliot Minchella: 8/10

25 Connor Farrell: 8/10

13 Mikey Wood: 8/10

Substitutes:

9 Matty Wildie: 8/10

16 James Green: 7/10

17 Ross Peltier: 8/10

29 Matty Storton: 7/10

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield): 7/10

Attendance: 10,258