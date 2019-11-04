Hooker Robbie Ward leaves Dewsbury Rams to join Sheffield Eagles
FORMER LEEDS Rhinos hooker Robbie Ward has left Dewsbury Rams to join Betfred Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.
Ward scored two tries in 10 appearances for Leeds – including one on his debut in a home Super League clash with Hull – during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and has also had spells with Hunslet on dual-registration, and Featherstone Rovers. He spent three seasons with Rams, making 72 appearances and scoring 10 tries.
The 24-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, told Eagles’ website: “I was liking the stuff Mark [Aston, Eagles’ coach] was saying about the club, especially after winning the 1895 Cup and finishing quite high in the table.
“I’ve heard good things about him and also about the club. They [Eagles] played really well last year, beat Dewsbury twice and finished high in the table.
“The last couple of seasons I finished quite low down the table with Dewsbury, in a bit of a relegation fight and I want to be up at the top.”
Prop Jode Sheriffe has also left Rams to join Oldham, who are now coached by ex-Batley Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin. Players signed by Rams for the new season include Jamaica international prop Jon Magrin from Bradford Bulls, ex-Batley and Wakefield Trinity centre/second-row Jason Walton, prop Sam Moorhouse from Rhinos’ academy, winger Davey Dixon from Keighley Cougars and Sheffield forwards Sonny Esslemont and James Thornton.