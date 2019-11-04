Hooker Robbie Ward leaves Dewsbury Rams to join Sheffield Eagles

Robbie Ward has joined Sheffield Eagles.

Ward scored two tries in 10 appearances for Leeds – including one on his debut in a home Super League clash with Hull – during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and has also had spells with Hunslet on dual-registration, and Featherstone Rovers. He spent three seasons with Rams, making 72 appearances and scoring 10 tries.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, told Eagles’ website: “I was liking the stuff Mark [Aston, Eagles’ coach] was saying about the club, especially after winning the 1895 Cup and finishing quite high in the table.

“I’ve heard good things about him and also about the club. They [Eagles] played really well last year, beat Dewsbury twice and finished high in the table.

“The last couple of seasons I finished quite low down the table with Dewsbury, in a bit of a relegation fight and I want to be up at the top.”

