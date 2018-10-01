Hooker Day looking forward to linking up with Harrison again

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have signed Batley Bulldogs’ players’ player of the year Brad Day for the 2019 season.

The back-rower was Bulldogs’ top try-scorer this year and is Rovers’ second recruit from Batley, following fellow forward James Harrison.

Day, who made one substitute appearance for Castleford Tigers in Super League four years ago, described the move as a “new challenge”.

He said: “I’m excited and hopefully I can thrive. Featherstone are always pushing and that’s something I want to be part of. I want to push with them.

“I’ve just turned 24 and I’ve still got my best years in front of me.

“I want to keep moving forward and I always want to be getting better. Fans can expect aggression, hard work and dedication from me.”

Day, who represented England at youth level and also spent time in Wakefield Trinity’s academy, is relishing continuing his partnership with Harrison.

He said: “We’ve got a good friendship and he has got some good characteristics so it will be good to team up with him again.”

Rovers coach John Duffy reckons Day will be a big hit for Featherstone.

“He has been fantastic for Batley, a really good servant for them,” he said.

“He’s a really tough, no-nonsense player who can play anywhere really.

“I’ve seen him prove his versatility this season and he has always been consistent, wherever he’s playing. We’re lucky to capture him and I’m looking forward to getting him in for pre-season.

“That experience he has got in the Championship is another area where he’ll add to us.

“I think Matt [Diskin, Bulldogs’ coach] will be sad to see him and James leave because they’ve been great for them this year and before that as well.”

Rovers have also signed Dakota Whylie, Kiedan Hartley and Spencer Darley from Leeds Rhinos’ academy, plus Papua New Guinea duo Ase and Watson Boas.

Day added: I’ve seen some of the young lads who have come in and they will be pushing and striving forward to create competition.

“Then there are the Papua New Guinea internationals who definitely have a bit of class ab out them and will give us a bit of experience.”