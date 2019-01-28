Home advantage for Leeds teams in Challenge Cup second round.

Have your say

Milford Marlins and East Leeds will both have home advantage against West Yorkshire rivals in the second round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

Milford, who won at Bradford Dudley Hill in the first round on Saturday, will face Castleford outfit Lock Lane and Easts’ reward for their victory over Batley Boys is a tie against Dewsbury Moor.

Featherstone Lions, who won at Hunslet Warriors in round one, will travel to Underbank Rangers and Thornhill Trojans - conquerors of Hunslet Club Parkside - are at home to Rochdale Mayfield.

Drighlington were drawn at home to Wigan St Judes and Normanton Knights also have home advantage, against Haydock.

The other ties involving Yorkshire clubs see Ovenden play host to West Bowling, West Hull entertain Bentley, Siddal away at Millom and York Acorn visit Wath Brow Hornets.

Wigan Warriors and England half-back George Williams combined with Leigh captain Micky Higham to make the draw this evening and it is as follows: Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions, Wigan St Patricks v Great Britain Police, Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers, Ovenden v West Bowling, Normanton Knights v Haydock, West Hull v Bentley, Milford Marlins v Lock Lane, Wath Brow v York Acorn, Drighlington v Wigan St Judes, Millom v Siddal, Distington v RAF, East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor.

Ties will be played on the weekend of February 9-10.