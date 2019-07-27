Halifax do themselves proud in semi-final loss to St Helens

Betfred Championship part-timers Halifax produced a stirring performance before St Helens secured their place at Wembley with a 26-2 victory in the second Coral Challenge Cup semi-final.

Halifax had won only one of their previous seven games and were expected to be blown away, but a terrific defensive effort meant Saints got nowhere near the predicted cricket score.

Saints showed Halifax respect when Danny Richardson took the two from an early penalty, but Steve Tyrer levelled in similar fashion on 16 minutes and the Super League leaders did not regain the lead until man of the match James Roby went over from close range seven minutes before the break.

Richardson landed the first of his four conversions to make it 8-2 at half-time and Saints extended their lead on 47 through Dom Peyroux.

Jonny Lomax weaved over on the hour, but even then the floodgates did not open and Saints had to settle for just one more try, through Theo Fages with 12 minutes left.

Saints will face Warrington Wolves in next month's Wembley showpiece.