Through all the high and lows, the Yorkshire Evening Post has been there to help Leeds Rhinos fans to stay up to date with the very latest developments.

Our unrivalled coverage of the eight-time champions includes match reports and reaction from every game, interviews with players and staff, and a weekly Inside Rugby League podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our unrivalled coverage of the eight-time champions includes match reports and reaction from every game. Picture: Steve Riding

If you value what we do, then you can show your support by taking out a subscription giving you access to all of our sports content, including our coverage

Sign up for an annual digital sports subscription today and you'll get 20 per cent off - that's an entire year's worth of unlimited access to all our Leeds Rhinos and sports content for less than 11p per day.

What are the benefits of a digital sports subscription?

Our digital sports subscribers get unlimited access to our all sports coverage, including all Premium articles.

Subscribers see 70 per cent fewer ads on the sports pages and enjoy faster load times.

They also get five free articles per week from our other sections.

And if you sign up for a digital+ package, you'll get access to the newspaper edition app on your mobile, tablet and desktop too.

How to take out a subscription and save 20%

To claim your 20 per cent off, simply take out one of the digital packages on our sports subscriptions page and enter the code SL20 at the checkout to apply the discount.

This special offer is available to new customers only and closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday February 23.

You'll find full details, plus the terms and conditions on the subscriptions page.