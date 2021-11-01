George Woodcock named Thornhill Trojans' star of 2021
Full-back George Woodcock has been named Thornhill Trojans’ player of the year.
Casey Johnson was players’ player of the year and coach Danny Ratcliffe’s special award went to Josh Hartshorne
‘A’ team coach Jason Milner presented his special award to Nathan Lowther, Lee Smith won the second string’s players’ player honour and Dale Brook and Lewis Farren shared the player of the year prize.
Masters’ player of the year was Chris Woodcock. Club awards, presented by Gordon Ratcliffe, went to Jordan Ward (Dave Schofield forward of the year), Connor Robinson (Ged Brentnall outstanding junior) and the Last of the Summer Wine Gang (clubman).
The Castleford and Featherstone District League are considering relaunching a representative side. The proposal will be discussed at the organisation’s next meeting, at Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club on Monday, November 8 (7.30pm). The agenda also includes the draw and dates for the David Poulter Open Cup.
George Thrower touched down twice and Tyler Czmeiduch scored a try, five conversions and a drop goal as Fryston beat Upton 31-16 in Pennine League Division One. Az Dobek and Joel Russell were Fryston’s other try scorers.
Steve Beale scored two tries, both of which he converted, for Upton and Jacob Bate also crossed.
