Tigers will get an opportunity to put two months’ pre-season work into practice when they visit Betfred Championship side York City Knights on Sunday.

That is the first of two warm-up matches ahead of Tigers’ Super League opener at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 11 and will be Radford’s debut as Castleford coach.

Griffin, who joined Tigers from Salford ahead of the 2020 season, reckons preparations are right on track and insisted he and his teammates are appreciating a new approach.

George Griffin, third from left, has high hopes for Tigers in 2022. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It is a fresh start,” Griffin said.

“Radders has showed up with some new coaching staff so there’s a new lick of paint about the place and I am really enjoying myself.”

Previous boss Daryl Powell was in charge from 2013-2021 and Griffin said Radford has not been afraid to shake things up.

“Obviously the fundamentals of rugby league are still there, but he has brought a whole new attitude,” he revealed.

New coach Lee Radford has brought a new approach to Castleford Tigers, George Griffin says. Picture by Melanie Allatt Photography/Castleford Tigers.

“We’ve had the place kitted out, there’s new gym stuff and it is a complete refurb’ in terms of staff and facilities.

“It is exciting times at Cas and I am pleased to be here.”

In contrast to Powell, who spent most of his playing career in the backs, Radford was a second-rower and Griffin admitted being coached by a forward is a nice change.

“Finally,” he said. “I think it’s the first time in my career.”

Radford has been keen to increase competition for places across the board and, according to Griffin, that means everyone in the squad will be keen to impress on Sunday and at League One club Doncaster two weeks later.

He said: “Everyone’s looking well, touch wood; we haven’t really got any injuries so we should have just about a full team for the first friendly.

“We’ve got a lot of good depth at the minute and come the first friendly, we are all going to be fighting for the spot.

“There’s competition in the team and that’s what you need to be successful.

“Just in our forward pack, we have got a fair few forwards and a lot who have played a lot of games and are very experienced.

“Everyone’s fighting for their shirt and that creates good competition within the team.

“If you have got players fighting for a starting spot that can only make the team better as a whole.”

After finishing the two seasons outside the play-offs, a top-six place is Tigers’ minimum aim for 2022. Griffin believes there will be a changing of the guard this year and predicted Tigers can match anyone if they perform to their potential.

He observed: “I think a lot of teams who were sitting around mid-table have brought in some good players. I think you’ll see a lot of change in the league ladder come the end of the year. As long as we are pushing for that top spot I am sure we will go well.”