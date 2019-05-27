Gary Thornton’s delight as Hunslet end losing run

Hunslet are back on track after their superb 32-18 win at Newcastle Thunder, coach Gary Thornton says.

That ended a three-game losing run in the league and 1895 Cup and snatched back the two points squandered in a home defeat by London Skolars a month ago.

“After the London game we had to go away from home and grab one we would not be expected to win and that is probably it,” said a delighted Thornton.

“Our next game is at home to Keighley in two weeks’ time and that is half way in the season.

“If we are seven wins from 10 games after that, that is probably where we expected to be.”

With South Leeds Stadium unavailable Hunslet have successive Friday night home fixtures following a break this weekend.

After Keighley, on June 7, they take on Doncaster and Thornton said: “It’s pleasing to have two at home.

“It seems like a long time since we were at home and we want to put the performance against London right.”

But the coach admitted having no game this weekend is “not ideal”.

He said: “We would like to keep the momentum [from two days ago] going so it has not come at a good time for us.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes, we will have another tough week’s training and we’ll pick them up for Keighley.

“That’s really important for us, being half way. We need to kick on from there and set a marker down.”

Halifax’s James Saltonstall bagged a brace and fellow dual-registration signing James Woodburn-Hall was also among Hunslet’s try scorers against Newcastle.

Thornton said: “I was very pleased, we played really well.

“That is probably as well as we have played. It is a big, wide open field and that helped us.

“We knew we had to play and we did. We defended better, but the big difference was our execution in good ball. We created some chances and scored some nice tries.”

Ben Heaton suffered a “slight knock” to a knee, but there were no other new injury concerns.