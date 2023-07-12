Hetherington will write to fans this week to outline his thoughts on the state of play at the club on and off the field.

But responding to five questions put to him by the Yorkshire Evening Post, he painted a bright picture of Rhinos’ future prospects.

In an assessment of the team’s current situation, with a third of the season remaining, Hetherington admits seventh place on the Betfred Super League table and out of the Challenge Cup is “disappointing”.

Rhinos have had some outstanding wins this year - including the one-point victory at St Helens secured by Blake Austin's drop goal, pictured - but haven't been consistent enough, according to chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

However, the Leeds chief insists the club is in “recovery mode” following the covid pandemic and “looking forward to the future with excitement and optimism”.

Here are the YEP’s five questions and Hetherington’s response in full.

How do you rate Rhinos’ season so far?

“We are disappointed to be out of the Challenge Cup and sitting seventh on the Betfred Super League ladder.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“After winning through to last year’s Grand Final, we expected and hoped to have been more consistent. We’ve had some outstanding performances and results, especially against the top performing teams, but too many disappointing defeats too.

“But it’s a long season with the most crucial phase ahead of us and as we know from past experience, it’s how you finish that counts.”

Are you happy with Rohan Smith’s performance as coach, 14 months on from his arrival?

“Rohan has delivered everything we hoped for. His appointment is for the long-term and he plays a key role in all aspects of our rugby operation.

French international Mickael Goudemand will add experience to Rhinos' pack when he joins them from Catalans Dragons next season, Gary Hetherington says. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

“He joined us part way through last season and his immediate task was to improve staff, player and team performances and results, and this he did extremely well.

“At the same time, he also had to assess the qualities of all players and staff and make key decisions on retention and recruitment for 2023 and beyond.”

Rhinos haven’t finished higher than fifth since 2017 and their last win in a Cup tie was 2020. Are you concerned Rhinos are no longer a leading force in the sport?

“The Rhinos team enjoyed so much success for nearly 15 years and the transition period after 2017 was always going to be a challenging one.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, pictured, has "delivered everything we hoped for", chief executive Gary Hetherington says. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It’s fair to say, we’ve not enjoyed as much success as we would have hoped for in the last five years, with only a Challenge Cup final victory and an appearance in the Grand Final and a World Club Challenge Final to show for our efforts.

“But, apart from St Helens, I don’t think any other Super League team can claim to have been a leading force too.”

Will signings be made to strengthen Rhinos’ squad before next season?

“Yes, of course. Building a squad capable of challenging for silverware doesn’t happen overnight and is currently a ‘work in progress’.

“It started again with Rohan’s appointment last May. He inherited a first team squad of players and a rugby staff department. The latter has changed significantly, and Rohan has been at the heart of those changes.

“And the playing squad is undergoing changes too. Next season, it will be very much the one Rohan has created.

"The Rhinos philosophy of developing and promoting our own players to create a group of core players is very much to fore and talented youngsters like Jarrod O’Connor, Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield have all recently extended their contracts.

“Other more experienced players like Ash Handley, Cameron Smith, Justin Sangare, Sam Lisone and Nene Macdonald have also extended and new signing Mickael Goudemand, from Catalans Dragons, will add valuable experience.

“We still have a number of out of contract players and possible new recruits and whilst nothing has appeared in the media recently, I can assure all our fans, lots is going on behind the scenes.”

Is the club in good shape off the field?

“The club is in good shape. We have endured five years of stadium redevelopment disruption and Covid pandemic and are now in recovery mode and looking forward to the future with excitement and optimism.

“We are really proud of our ‘Team Rhinos’. I don’t think any professional sports club around the world embraces and supports community, female and disability sport as much as Leeds Rhinos.

“The Rhinos Foundation does a great job to ‘Change Lives through Sport’ and oversees the Rhinos wheelchair, physical and learning disability teams and our women’s rugby league team are 80-minutes away from an historic Challenge Cup final appearance at Wembley.

"The Rhinos Netball Super League team is an integral part of our club and all the players and staff are proud to be Rhinos and promote the club’s ethos, values and culture.