Rugby league games scheduled for this weekend are beginning to fall victim to the freezing weather.

Pre-season matches involving Castleford Tigers, Hunslet RLFC and Halifax Panthers are among those already hit.

Tigers were due to face Sheffield Eagles at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium on Friday in a testimonial for the South Yorkshire club’s full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, who had a spell with Castleford in 2018.

That was called off following a pitch inspection on Wednesday. Hunslet’s home meeting with Betfred Championship rivals York Knights and Halifax’s visit of Warrington Wolves, both scheduled for Sunday, have also been disrupted.

Hunslet coach Dean Muir. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Hunslet - whose competitive season begins with an away Betfred Challenge Cup tie against either Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar on the weekend of January 25/26 - are now hoping to arrange a behind-closed-doors opposed training session with York on an all-weather pitch.

They had a similar hit-out at Featherstone Rovers last week and coach Dean Muir told the club’s website: “We played well and competed with a strong Championship side and this week we’ll hopefully get to give a run out to our full squad with York. We’ve also got another couple in the diary before we see who we play in the Challenge Cup.”

Halifax are hoping to rearrange their clash with Warrington, which was due to be the opening event of winger James Saltonstall’s testimonial year. Cup chaos could also be looming with matches in this weekend’s first round under threat because of frozen or snow-covered pitches.