Sheffield Eagles' Quentin Laulu Togaga’e, whose testimonial game against Castleford Tigers on Friday has been called off. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers’ opening pre-season game has been called off.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers were due to face Sheffield Eagles at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium on Friday in a testimonial for the South Yorkshire club’s full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, who had a spell with Castleford in 2018. But on Wednesday Tigers announced the game has been “postponed”.

A statement issued by both clubs said: “Following a pitch inspection held at the Millennium Stadium this morning, we’re sad to announce that QLT’s testimonial game has been called off. Following the inspection this morning, the decision has been made to cancel the fixture due to adverse weather conditions.

“Any supporters who have purchased tickets online can expect to receive a full refund within the next 10 working days.”